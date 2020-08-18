LONGWOOD—Longwood Fire Chief A. J. McCarthy is asking citizens of the Longwood service area to continue its financial support of the life-saving Longwood organization.
“As we moved into Spring of 2020, none of us anticipated the changes and sacrifices we would all be making regarding the COVID 19 Pandemic,” McCarthy said. “We will all overcome these events by sticking together and supporting one another.”
Longwood has issued its annual Fire Fund Drive. Earlier in the year the fire company decided not to do an annual solicitation.
“The outpouring of kindness we have already seen through our Regional Personal Protection Equipment drive and from residents dropping off items was overwhelming,” McCarthy said. “We have received much needed masks, face-shields, meals, snacks and cleaning products. These items were special to us.”
Contributions can be sent by check to Longwood Fire Company, 1001 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square PA 19348-2301 or by visiting www.longwoodfireco.com and clicking on the donation button.
Longwood maintains a combination career and volunteer fire staff that is available to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in the townships of Kennett, East Marlborough, Pocopson and Pennsbury.
Donations will directly contribute to the fire equipment and personal protective equipment required to handle emergency situations quickly and efficiently during these unprecedented times.
“The strength and resilience of the community has been unwavering. We cannot thank our community for all of the support we have received in the past,” McCarthy said. “We, at Longwood, are appreciative of all the support being offered. We especially thank those responding to our annual Fire Fund drive.
Longwood Fire Company has served the communities of Kennett, East Marlborough, Pennsbury and Pocopson townships since 1921. Longwood Fire Company provides fire and rescue and emergency medical services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For more information see www.longwoodfireco.com.