EAST MARLBOROUGH—Longwood Fire Company volunteers and staff responded to 71 emergency calls last week during Tropical Storm Isaias and the following storm last week.
“Longwood has a proud history of helping during emergencies,” said Fire Chief A. J. McCarthy. “I’m proud of everyone here at the fire company and everyone in the community for aiding those in need.”
Longwood volunteers and staff answered multiple calls simultaneously during the two storms. The fire company responded to a total of 71 fire and rescue calls, including 24 water rescues handled by the Swift Water Rescue team.
“Our team made sure our apparatus was in the proper locations both in our district and in surrounding areas,” McCarthy said. “Our fire department was fully staffed with personnel during both storms. We thank everyone who helped us through a long week and to our mutual aid partners.”
On August 3, the day before the storm, Longwood posted an alert: “Take this storm seriously! There will be flooding in Chester County!” The next day Isaias struck but not before Longwood posted a tropical storm warning with the possibility of an isolated tornado. The Brandywine River was expected to flood in several spots and the Red Clay and White Clay creeks were on alert for flash flooding.
During the next 18 hours, Longwood Fire and EMS handled 25 emergences with Swift Water Rescue Personnel successfully making nine water rescues. The team also assisted with evacuating 33 residents from an apartment building in Avondale.
On August 7, Longwood handled multiple water rescues in Chester and Delaware counties.
Longwood Fire Company has served the communities of Kennett, East Marlborough, Pennsbury and Pocopson townships since 1921. Longwood Fire Company provides fire and rescue and emergency medical services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For more information see www.longwoodfireco.com.