London Grove Friends Meeting is having a huge Plant Sale which benefits local and Friends charities, on Saturday, May 11 at 500 West Street Road, Kennett Square.
Available will be a vast selection of herbs, vegetables, perennials, shrubs and flowers of all kinds plus beautiful hanging baskets available to beautify your home.
It will be held 7 am to noon. Cash or checks only.
The Kindergarten and Pre-school parents will offer Bake Sale Items perfect for Mother's Day. Their sandwiches and snacks are sold inside as guests can browse White Elephant Sale area full of toys and household treasures.