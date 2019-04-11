EAST MARLBOROUGH—The Health and Welfare Foundation of Southern Chester County proudly announces the awarding of thirty-four Alma Newlin Educational Fund scholarships to talented students residing in the five local school districts of Avon Grove, Kennett, Octorara, Oxford, and Unionville/Chadds Ford. The scholarships, totaling $97,300 this year alone, are designed to assist students in preparing for careers in the health care field. Award values are currently $1,000 to $5,150.
This year’s award winners plan to study for a variety of careers including nursing, medicine, physician assistant, physical therapy, dentistry, biomedical engineering, nutrition, pharmacy, optometry, and occupational, physical and speech therapy.
All recipients must have maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and be human health care education-bound students either in undergraduate studies or pursuing advanced degrees. Each applicant is eligible for one undergraduate and/or one post-graduate award at this time.
The Alma Newlin Educational Fund was established in 1990 through a bequest from Mrs. Alma Newlin, who lived in Kennett Square. The Fund is administered by the Health and Welfare Foundation of Southern Chester County. Applications for next year’s scholarships may be obtained on our website at www.HWFSCC.org under the funding link. The Foundation asks that you please use only current applications for your submission printable after October 1 of each year.