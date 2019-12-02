Senior year of High School could not be a more hectic time for students as their days are consumed with studying, college visits, college applications, sports, working, band etc. That said, the Local Girl Scouts from Troop 41824 re-arranged their busy schedules in order to spend an evening at the Leader Sunoco, to learn firsthand about Car Care and Safety routines. The Leader Sunoco is family owned and operated for over 30 years in Historic Chadds Ford, Pa. Dan and Jim Leader enthusiastically welcomed the troop and provided hands on experience for the 9 Ambassador Girl Scouts. Jim, who used to run a similar programs in the past, reviewed every aspect of the car end to end and what exactly happens when you “start your car”.
The girls learned about each type fluid, why it matters, and then how to check the level for each fluid. They learned where their spare tire is located, how to change a tire, tighten lug nuts, and where to place the jack. They also had hand-on experience checking the tire pressure as well as the proper way for using jumper cables. The troop helped to participate in an oil change on a car, and learned that the Sunoco recycles the dirty oil and uses it to heat the garage in the winter time. Jim and Dan fielded many questions from the girls ranging from car maintenance to car safety and just “how do things work”. The 2 hours were filled with critical life skills for the Girl Scouts. Thank you to Leader Sunoco for a very fun and informative night and for being such supportive leaders in our community.