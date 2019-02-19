KENNETT SQUARE—Local Girl Scouts from Kennett and Unionville School Districts enjoyed a a very successful Cookie Rally in preparation for the Girl Scout Cookie season.
Over 150 participants learned about their product, the 4-times multiplication table while playing games and creating beautiful booth displays. A huge part of this this year's Cookie sale is to send cookies to military personnel deployed overseas in areas where they can not get cookies.
The program dubbed "Operation Cookie Drop" has sent packages of Girl Scouts cookies for 11 years to members of our own community.
If you have a friend, relative or neighbor who is overseas and would be willing to received a carton(60 boxes of Girl Scouts cookies) to share with their unit, please send their address to suzyknightly@aol.com or kdagusto@aol.com. Girl Scouts are also looking for sponsors to pay for postage. The postage cost for each carton going to an APO address is $61. The cost of cookies per carton is $240..Contact ldagistp@aol.com to help.