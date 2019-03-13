KENNETT SQUARE—Junior Girl Scout Troop 4780 embarked on the Bronze award journey recently by brainstorming about the needs of our community and their passions to help others.
The girls voted and settled on helping sick kids in the hospitals. Through the research we landed on a non-profit organization called The Jared Boxes. Since 2001, this project, geared towards lifting the spirits of children in the hospitals, is named after s brave little boy, Jared, who battled cancer with courage and faith and who continues to inspire many.
The project idea is to put a box of goodies that will help kids spending nights in the hospitals to occupy their time, have something fun to do, and take their minds off of their surroundings. The girls worked through the year to raise money by planning fundraising efforts, creating their own signs to market the project, and working tirelessly to put things together to sell.
In the fall, the girls helped Kennett township with a local community event and with the Santa workshop which earned them some funds towards the project. The girls also sold items they put together themselves at the New Garden community event: wreaths, bracelets, origami, etc. They worked during the coldest winter days to sell s'mores at the Creamery. They closed out their efforts by presenting their community service at the township meeting, which ended up being another fundraising opportunity due to generosity of folks attending the meeting.
Combining some of the funds that they earned during cookie sale, and all other activities, they were able to raise $560 which was translated into 50 Jared Boxes filled with fun activities, games, books and toys.
At the beginning of 2019, to finalize their Bronze award journey, the girls delivered all 50 boxes to the AI DuPoint Hospital for Children, which were distributed to some of the kids that same day. They have received numerous letters from hospital employees, from the Department of Child life, thanking them for making a difference. Girl Scouts of Troop 4780 of the Brandywine Valley Service Unit, made a huge difference in the community by giving their all: hard work, dedication, creativity and big hearts.