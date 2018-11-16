KENNET SQUARE—Jessica Hall from Unionville/Kennett Square Girl Scout Troop 4711,earned her Silver Award, the highest Award given to Girl Scouts at the Cadette level by partnering with AHHAH (Arts Holding Hands and Hearts, Inc.) to bring literacy and awareness to Kennett Square.
She established 10 PULL stations ( Pop Up Lending Libraries) including the Kennett Food Cupboard, Tick Tock Learning Center, Hong Kong Buffet, laundry mats and other businesses in the area. Hall spent many volunteer hours collecting, sorting, and labeling books and creating beautiful book boxes. Jessica also created posters and bookmarks, both in English and Spanish, to put into each book at each PULL Station.
Her project goal was to make positive changes in her a community through access to books.
"The first time I met Jan Michener, the founder of AHHAH, I was drawn in when she talked with such passion about what she and AHHAH did," Hall said. "When she told me about how some kids were at a disadvantage going into school because they didn’t have access to enough books, I knew how important it was; books shaped my life as a child, so much so that I now aspire to be an author. I knew that this project was going to be something special and lasting, not just an experience for me but for everyone it would impact."
The project is continuing to expand with Sarah Coates - another Girl Scout in troop 4711 making another 10 indoor boxes, plus many of the local schools - UHS, Upland, Octorara, CCUI and also Kendell are now building outdoor PULL stations with grant money received from Longwood Rotary that will be placed around Kennett in the Spring. Their leader, Elise Anderson, is exceeding proud of these young ladies.