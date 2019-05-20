Daisy Girl Scouts

Daisy Girl Scouts locally earned safety badges recently after a visit to PoMarLin Fire Company.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

EAST MARLBOROUGH—Three Daisy Girl Scout troops from Unionville and Hillendale Elementary schools earned their Safety Badge and Gem Petal at PoMarLin Fire Station. The 30 kindergarteners and First Graders made first aid kits, practiced stop drop and roll, practiced a fire drill, toured the firehouse, an ambulance and two fire trucks. The girls even got to try out the fire hose. Girl Scouts start their adventures in Kindergarten and progress to world wide adventures in High School.

