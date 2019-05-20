EAST MARLBOROUGH—Three Daisy Girl Scout troops from Unionville and Hillendale Elementary schools earned their Safety Badge and Gem Petal at PoMarLin Fire Station. The 30 kindergarteners and First Graders made first aid kits, practiced stop drop and roll, practiced a fire drill, toured the firehouse, an ambulance and two fire trucks. The girls even got to try out the fire hose. Girl Scouts start their adventures in Kindergarten and progress to world wide adventures in High School.
East Marlborough
Local Daisy Scouts earn badges after visit to Po Mar Lin Fire Company