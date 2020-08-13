Plans for “back to school” this fall have been a hot topic for the past month. Study of the PA Department of Health guidelines; consultations with the Chester County Health Department and multiple surveys have been conscientiously engaged.All of this is being done with the serious intent to provide a safe environment for the students and staff and still honor a child’s need to be educated.
At this time, Kennett Square and Avon Grove have decided to go all virtual, and Oxford and Unionville Chadds Ford have a partial brick and mortar plan.
While these are plans that students will need to live with and find ways to adapt, there have been community concerns raised about the ill-effects of virtual learning on low-income, minority and vulnerable children's educational process. First, the COVID 19 shutdown and nowvirtual learning continuing into next year.
The barriers of not having reliable Internet services; lack of technology and of technology understanding; language barriers; parents' need for supervision around the in-home school set-up, and childcare while parents are working, are mounting as time passes.
In the book, “The Story of Kennett: Shaping Our Future One Child at a Time,” by Bob George and Joan Holliday, it told stories about the many grassroots efforts that sprung into being when a community need was identified. The book also highlighted the many ways that members in the community took on volunteer roles to meet the need. In this same spirit, the newly formed Education Discovery Group under the umbrella of Southern Chester County Opportunity Network is rising to the occasion.
The Education Discovery Group will explore how the community can work in concert with the school districts to have a comprehensive and collective impact in eliminating the barriers to equitable education. The good news is that there are over30 community entities, who have already expressed an interest in working together on this effort.
Coming up with creative solutions to address the expressed barriers brings hope and new partnerships. Just for starters, organizations are offering physical spaces for students to be tutored and supported during some of the school day. Agencies, who have established trusting relationships with bi-lingual families agree that they can extend their services for educating the parents. Day cares are opening up additional slots for older children supervision for the school day, while their parents work.
During the pandemic, our Southern Chester County community has done a great job of reaching out to the community and securing the resources for vulnerable community members. The underlying principles of “Each person/entity has a role to play” and “Community comes first” have led the way.
As “back to school” starts up, there is another need that presents itself---equity of education support. The community is rallying!
If you have an interest in learning more about the Education Discovery Group, contact Joan Holliday at dochollisv@aol.com or Jim Mercante at: vjmercante@gmail.com