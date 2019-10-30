Four Girl Scout Brownie troops from the Brandywine Valley Service Unit earned the Money Manager Badge at a local Kennet Square accounting firm. The second and third graders learned how to distinguish between their needs and their wants, how to shop smartly and how to encourage saving for the things they want. As a treat, the girls were given their own piggy banks to decorate and save for their goals. The Brandywine Valley Girl Scout Service Unit serves the Kennett Square and Unionville-Chadds Ford School Districts. For more information about Girl Scouts go to GSEP.org or contact kathylimbaugh@gmail.com for local information..
Kennett Square
Local Brownies earn Money Manager badge