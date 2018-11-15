KENNETT SQUARE—Celebrate “Giving Tuesday” on Nov.27 with a fantastic meal at Sovana Bistro in Willowdale, PA - and by mentioning Greenmore Farm Animal Rescue, Sovana Bistro will donate to this local animal rescue 15 percent of diners’ meal checks for the evening.
“We are very grateful to Sovana Bistro for choosing us for this special night of charity,” said Julia Altman, Director of Greenmore Farm Animal Rescue. “This is such a great opportunity for us to get recognition and will help us with much needed funding to support our rescue efforts.”
Greenmore Farm Animal Rescue is a 501c3 non-profit located in West Grove, PA, just down the road from the gastronomically-acclaimed Sovana Bistro. Greenmore has saved close to 2,000 lives since their inception in 2009.
The animals, mostly dogs, are rescued from high-kill shelters in several locations throughout the US. Greenmore prides itself on providing the highest level of veterinary care for all of the animals in its care, this includes all immunizations, spaying/neutering and micro-chipping - setting a gold standard of care right here in our community.
Donations are accepted for help with veterinary care and daily operational costs for running the kennels. “As a non-profit, we rely solely on donations to continue to help these animals in need,” said Julia.
Reservations can be made by calling Sovana Bistro at 610-444-5600 or reserve your table on Open Table! When you purchase your meal, mention Greenmore’s name and follow the restaurant's instructions to receive 15% of your meal's price donated back to Greenmore Farm Animal Rescue.
Sovana Bistro is located at 696 Unionville Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348. This charity night will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.