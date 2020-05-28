Waking up this morning, I realized I was dreaming about my friends and colleagues in boxes----zoom 2” boxes! Something that would have felt like Star Trek a few months ago, and here we are, engaging our extended personal and work relationships on a computer screen with multiple faces all framed up neatly in a box! We are already hearing about zoom fatigue.
For those who are computer/tech savvy, the transition to zoom meetings (an internet application/Zoom App) hasn’t been that difficult. In fact, I have heard several organization and business leaders say that it is an efficient way to cover business with the perk of attendees having no traveling time to and from the meeting location. (Note: there are other meeting platforms, but Zoom has been the one that has taken off—or shall I say “zoomed off”!)
Just click on the invite, usually sent by email or text, and one is ready to attend a meeting from the comforts of one’s own home.Of course, you need to have either a personal computer, i-pad, I-phone and internet connection, not to mention ample internet capacity to download the Zoom App.
The basic skills any zoomer needs to learn: wait for the host to invite you in; turn on your video and sound; mute your sound when the meeting starts; unmute when speaking and eliminate background noises while you are speaking. (Dogs and children are entertaining, but also add distraction.) You may even use the chat button during the conversation to ask a question, or to address someone privately. The facilitator can then manage responses.
Ideas for having a productive and meaningful meeting are also being offered: have a clear purpose for your meeting; create an agenda; have a facilitator who keeps everyone on track, and,share the screen to show power point slides with images and outlines.
This process has been invaluable during a time when everyone has been told to shelter in place and don’t leave your home premises! Work projects, school classrooms, networks and board member meetings all continue as a result of the zoom technology. Bridging the Community even held its first gathering on zoom, which brought in 50 plus attendees. There is no doubt that this newfound tool will stay as part of the culture, after the pandemic.
As any new process is introduced into our society, one needs to discern its benefits as well as its downsides before it takes over.
One of the most beneficial community uses of zoom occurred when the Southern Chester County Opportunity Network (SCCON) called a zoom network meeting the first week of shut-down. School, social services, politicians, health representatives and others attended to coordinate the food and social and health service distribution. The efficiency and effectiveness of this platform was beyond imaginable. This will continue to be beneficial around so many community-wide processes to be coordinated.
On the other side of community-making, I will be a strong advocate of never holding a zoom Bridging the Community meeting in place of a community in-person event, if permitted. There is nothing like “rubbing elbows” with someone, whom I have never met in the community and getting to experience that person as an identity and someone to get to know and include in the town circle. Zoom does not cut it!
Even the process of making a board decision is more difficult on zoom, when one misses some of the subtleties of a person’s expression (social cues) and a free dialogue taking place with another person. As a humorous side note: by the time, someone unmutes their audio on zoom, the thought is lost---just saying. Then there are the persons, who do not feel comfortable being on screen and will hold back offering an idea or even blacken the screen so you can only hear their audio.
A good number of community members are being left-out because they do not have the internet capacity to download the Zoom App. Also, there is one segment of the senior population that has never become computer savvy. In a developing world, we don’t want to miss anyone’s input in our ongoing community life.
We know that with the slow re-entering process after the pandemic, it will be quite some time before we will have our large community gatherings, group meetings, parades and festivals. There is a real loss here! At the same time, we will continue to stay in touch by remembering the vibrancy of our town when community members come together and share REAL common space---something even better to dream about!