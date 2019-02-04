EAST MARLBOROUGH—Unionville High School presents the Broadway smash Little Shop of Horrors on Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. A cast of over 60 students brings this unique sci-fi musical comedy to life with a captivating mixture of memorable storytelling, catchy songs, exciting dance numbers and amazing stagecraft.
It’s the 1960’s and Mushnik’s rundown flower shop on Skid Row hardly ever gets any customers. All that changes when Mushnik’s nerdy apprentice, Seymore Krelborn, brings in a strange, new species of plant that looks like a Venus Flytrap. Seymore names it Audrey II after his crush at the shop. Customers flock to Mushnik’s and Audrey II grows huge, nearly taking over the store. It even begins to talk, demanding to Seymore, “FEED ME!” But Audrey II doesn’t need plant food to grow, it feeds on human blood! Will Seymore be able to save humanity from this alien plant or will it conquer the world with its monstrous appetite??
“I am thrilled to return to Unionville to direct this deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood production,” comments Director Nicole Norton. “This cast of performers and musicians is hungry to amuse audiences with their impressive talent in what is sure to be an electrifying performance.”
Performances are Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at Unionville High School, 750 Unionville Road, Kennett Square.
Online ticket sales begin February 24 at www.showtix4u.com. Tickets are $12 in advance, $14 at the door and $12 students/seniors.