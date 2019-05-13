LINCOLN UNIVERSITY—Over 200 members of the Lincoln community joined together for Founder’s Day on April 29 to celebrate the 165th anniversary of Lincoln’s charter. Students, faculty members, staff, and friends of the University gave monetary donations to Lincoln as part of the 1854 Founder’s Day Challenge.
Unlike most giving campaigns, the 1854 Founder’s Day Challenge focused on community participation rather than a specific dollar amount. This year’s goal of 165 donors was surpassed. Through public outreach, Lincoln received 232 donations raising over $40,000 in cash and close to $6,000 in pledges. The funds will provide access to education and opportunity for students, and funding for university-wide programs and resources.
“It’s wonderful to see the Lincoln community come together to support the University,” said Dr. Mellissia M. Zanjani, vice president of institutional advancement. “Founder’s Day is about everyone joining together, no matter where they are located, to reflect upon and support Lincoln’s legacy and the future of the University.”
On social media, students, faculty, staff, and alumni expressed their reasons for giving with a selfie and personal message written on a selfie circle.
“Lincoln will always be my home-away-from-home,” wrote Marion Simmons ’13 on a social media post. “I will always support its endeavors to create an environment where students can learn and grow as individuals.”
“We are grateful to the entire Lincoln family who participated in the 1854 Founder's Day Challenge,” said Rich Lancaster III, ’12, annual gifts manager. “This campaign shows that we can always count on the Lincoln pride.”
To commemorate the day, president Brenda A. Allen joined members of Lincoln community at the Lincoln Memorial Arch for a wreath-laying ceremony. President Allen delivered a liturgy before laying the ceremonial wreath on the arch.
According to Lancaster, the1854 Founder's Day Challenge, and other initiatives during this fiscal year has encouraged a culture of philanthropy throughout the Lincoln community, near and far.