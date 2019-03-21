KENNETT SQUARE—La Comunidad Hispana (LCH) is highlighting art created by women in honor of Women’s History Month. “We have such strong, amazing women that are a part of our health centers and a part of this community, and we want to celebrate them all during this time of year,” said President and CEO Alisa Jones. “Art is a powerful way to do that.”
On display at the LCH Women’s Health Center and Dental Center in West Grove:
- Noted photographer Darcie Goldberg created a black-and-white photo series featuring local women in places meaningful to them, with side notes about their hopes and dreams for the future. This is part of her Portraits of Dreams series.
- Local artist Lele Galer created a metal heart sculpture for the Women’s Health Center, supported with a grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
- LCH board member, artist, and community volunteer Sara Dickens Trillo painted a colorful canvas on display of women in traditional Mexican dress.
On display at the LCH Kennett Square Health Center:
- Richard and Mary Anne Schaftlein of West Chester donated a canvas painted by Latina artist Berenice Rios, who worked as an engineer at Scott Paper for many years, and who painted an abstract depiction of the paper-making process.
- LCH patient Roberta Little installed her Thank You Project interactive art exhibit, where patients can write, draw, or rhyme to share what they are thankful for.
- LCH board member, artist, community volunteer, and patient Emma Tapia painted a mixed medium canvas of leaves using tin foil, egg shells, glue and corn meal.
Groups interested in learning more about how to display artwork in LCH’s health centers in Kennett Square, West Grove, or Oxford should contact Laura Milazzo Mackiewicz, Community Engagement and Programs Manager at LMackiewicz@lchps.org or (610) 444-7550 X256.