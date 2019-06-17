KENNETT SQUARE—Sheridan Lawyers, a Pennsylvania law firm handling small business, civil litigation, family law and criminal defense matters, announced it has brought on a new partner, Maria Janoski.
“Our focus is on the client and navigating each person with ease through the complex legal processes in Pennsylvania,” said founding partner Holly Sheridan, Esquire. “Attorneys get a bad reputation for treating clients like number instead of as a person. That’s not us. We care about each person’s experience.”
A descendant of coal miners and railroad workers, Janoski was born and raised outside of Scrantona. She is an accredited veterans benefits attorney and admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
“I became a lawyer to help people who are unable to fight for themselves,” Janoski said.
Janoski was named the 2019 Super Lawyer Rising Star for medical malpractice. Additionally, she was named a Main Line Today Top Lawyer for personal injury in 2018. She is a Chester County Bar Association board member and concurrently co-chairs the organization’s civil litigation committee.
“Since knowing Maria, she has always struck me with credibility and intelligence,” said Hillary Sheridan, Es- quire. “These attributes are essential to the partners at Sheridan Lawyers. Maria’s compassion for others is equally powerful.”
Recognizing three generations of women in her family, Janoski credited her mother, grandmother and sister as her “greatest influencers in life.”
At Sheridan Lawyers, Janoski focuses on cases involving personal injury, where a person has suffered injuries as a result negligence by another person or entity such as a corporation.
Inclusive of her personal injury expertise, Janoski has litigated cases involving nursing home neglect and abuse, medical malpractice, slip-and-fall injuries, motor vehicle collisions, construction accidents, pharmacy misfills, chemical and toxin exposures and defective pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
Janoski is a member of the board of directors for The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County, Inc. She is the treasurer for the Friends of West Goshen Township Parks. She serves on the executive committee for the Temple American Inn of Court. She has delivered presentations on various practice areas, most recently on the nuances of nursing home litigation and depth of liens in personal injury cases before the Chester County Spring Bench Bar.
Janoski earned her law degree cum laude from Widener University School of Law, where she served as an associate editor for the Widener Law Review and was a finalist in the school’s yearly mock trial tournament. She earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from Marywood University and graduated from Cornell University where she earned recognition on the National Dean’s List.
“I look forward to discovering new running trails here this spring and summer,” Janoski said of the Kennett Square regional community. “There’s much to explore! I especially look forward to running as many local 5Ks as possible.”
Prior to Sheridan Lawyers, Janoski practiced law in Philadelphia and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, where she focused on complex litigation ranging from class action suits and pharmaceutical mass torts to medical device mass torts and environmental contamination cases.
Janoski’s future goals include running the original marathon course in Greece and “working to build the best personal injury litigation department in Chester County.”
Mr. Sheridan added, “Now that we have added a tenacious personal injury litigator to our team, Sheridan Lawyers will be able to help those members of our community struggling with an injury.”
Technology is key at the firm, too. “We always work to incorporate new technologies that interactive and se- cure, interactive and efficient” Mr. Sheridan said. “This enables us to achieve the best results possible for the clients we serve and while presenting before judges, juries and businesses here in the Commonwealth.”
Sheridan Lawyers is located in the heart of downtown Kennett Square on South Broad Street.
“We continue to serve our existing clients while growing our business founded on the notion that every client deserves respect, integrity, patience, compassion and understanding,” said Mrs. Sheridan, who serves as the firm's managing partner. She established the business in 2014.
“Five years ago, I took a leap of faith to ‘hang my shingle’ beginning with one client,” continued Mrs. Sheridan, née Samuel. “As the firm took flight, my husband resigned from his civil service role as a public defender to work with me full-time. Since then, our business has boomed and life at home has blossomed, too. We are blessed beyond words to have had two children join our family.”
In addition to supporting the Kennett Square Fire Department, Sheridan Lawyers is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Chester County Bar Association, Delaware County Bar Association and the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce.
“Our commitment to our clients has created lasting relationships that propels Sheridan Lawyers forward with integrity in the office and wins in the courtroom," Mrs. Sheridan stated. "We thank each client for allowing us the opportunity to fight for people in the name of justice.”
On June 7, Sheridan Lawyers partook in the Weekend of the Arts presented by Historic Kennett Square show- casing local artists. Artwork by Trisha Mae, Holly’s sister, was featured at the law firm as part of the community Art Stroll.
“It is a great privilege to manage a family-owned law firm in Kennett Square while serving the greater Philadelphia region and the people of Pennsylvania,” she said.