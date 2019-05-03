PARKESBURG—Keystone Valley Fire Department, in a partnership with the Parkesburg VFW and the Borough of Parkesburg, will be holding a parade, dedication of the new building and housing on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
This day marks a huge milestone for all members. Years of hard work, paperwork, countless meetings, and studies, as well as technical assistance from the state government, has culminated into the result that all were seeking. The successful consolidation of three fire companies in 2013 and another soon thereafter was a result of outstanding municipal cooperation and will provide local communities with a stronger emergency service presence at a reduced cost.
Now a new fire station and a new monument garden with a much-needed update of W. First Avenue in Parkesburg soon to be followed by a major fitness chain, Planet Fitness and several other changes here will be historic.
None of this would have been possible without our partners at the Parkesburg VFW Post 4480, local businesses and many donors.
> The memorial garden isn't quite finished yet but there has been a significant increase in visitors there.
The parade will be for Memorial Day, an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. At this time we will also be dedicating the new memorial garden, the new fire station, and housing apparatus.
There will be performances by the OHS Chorus directed by Mrs. Stenmachier, the OHS Band directed by Mr. Scott Cullen, and the Chester County Emerald Society Band.
The State Fire Commissioner, Mr. Bruce Trego, will be just one of the many honored guests.
Later in the afternoon, there will be a chicken dinner at the VFW with the possibility of military and EMS helicopters landing in Minch Park.
The Parade route will be from West Main Street to KVFD. Line-up at 12:30 p.m. Parade starts at 1:30 p.m.