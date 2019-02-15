KENNETT SQUARE—It’s time for a winter-warming party. Bundle up and enjoy winter brews from over 65 craft breweries, live music from Afrobear, and great food from a variety of food trucks at the Kennett Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Attendees can sample over 100 craft brews, including some one-off brews only available at Winterfest 2019.
“The 7th Annual Kennett Winterfest will feature amazing beers from over 20 first-time breweries, as well as longtime local and regional favorites,” says “Brewfest King” Jeff Norman, local architect and one of the original Brewfest founders. “The Winterfest will give you the opportunity to sample dozens of beers in one outdoor setting, proving once again that craft beer is alive and well in the mid-Atlantic region.”
One of the hallmarks of this eagerly anticipated event is the great variety of beer experiences on tap. With so many different styles and flavors—from IPAs to stouts, porters, lagers, Pilsners, and saisons—it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy beers you know you’ll love and also to try something new. Norman encourages IPA enthusiasts in particular to branch out and discover their next favorite brew. “Hitchhiker Brewing Company from
Pittsburgh, for example,” he says, “is brewing some pretty incredible beers.” These include Barrel Aged Woke, a breakfast stout aged 18 months in Heaven Hill barrels then conditioned on Paul Family Farms maple syrup, Mexican Oaxaca coffee from 19 Coffee, cocoa nibs, and vanilla beans. Their Usual Chaos is a sour IPA brewed with oats and wheat, hopped with Citra and Amarillo and conditioned on blackberries, raspberries, and vanilla beans, and Fictional Journey is an Imperial Milk Stout conditioned on peanut butter cereal.
Kennett Square’s newest brewery, Braeloch Brewing, will be bringing two styles of beer—a warming Russian Imperial Stout and an Apricot Saison to help bring in spring. Other brewers who are making their first appearance at the event include Brothers Kershner Brewing Co. from Skippack, The Artillery Brewing Company, and “Hoppy, Happy, Handcrafted” Stolen Sun Craft Brewing from Exton.
All of the brewers are excited to be part of the vibrant local craft beer scene and look forward to this event, which celebrates the art and science of beer and brings brewers and enthusiasts together. The Kennett Winterfest offers an opportunity to sample some of the best regional and national craft beers accompanied by great food, great music, and great people.