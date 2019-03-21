KENNETT TOWNSHIP—Earlier this week, Kennett Township supervisors adopted a resolution to be recognized as an Audubon Bird Town. Leigh Altadonna representing Audubon Pennsylvania was in attendance and presented the Township with official Audubon Bird Town street signs which will be installed on the major roadways that enter the Township. Kennett Township joins over 20 other municipalities in Pennsylvania that have joined the Audubon Bird Town program.
The program is a partnership with Audubon Pennsylvania, the state office of the National Audubon Society. The program recognizes townships for their commitment to stewardship. The Audubon Bird Town initiative dovetails with the excellent work of the Kennett Township Sustainable Development Office and its Community Based Land Stewardship Program and with on-going programs in Kennett Township run by The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County (TLC).
Audubon will continue to work with Kennett Township and TLC to highlight the township’s incredible ecological resources and to provide outreach and education to property owners through community events and workshops. The community can find these events listed on the Townships website: www.kennett.pa.us.
A large part of Kennett Township is already recognized as part of the Audubon Red Clay Creek Valley designated Important Bird Area that is of continental significance. The Important Bird Area Program is part of an international program that seeks to identify areas of significant protection to birds.
The Audubon Bird Town designation and programs will be directed towards increasing awareness of the uniqueness and value of birds in the Township and to maintaining and improving the habitats that attract birds and butterflies while also providing other benefits such as improved water quality and slowing of storm water runoff.
More information on the Audubon Bird Town program or creating a backyard habitat can be found at: http://pa.audubon.org.
Audubon Pennsylvania’s mission is to conserve and restore natural ecosystems, focusing on birds, other wildlife and their habitats for the benefit of humanity and the earth’s biological diversity in Pennsylvania. For more information on Audubon Pennsylvania please visit http://pa.audubon.org.