KENNETT SQUARE—Kennett High School will present its annual musical March 14 through 16. This year’s production of Seussical includes a cast of over 50 Kennett High School singers, actors, and dancers.
Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. The show, written by Tony award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, lovingly brings to life everyone’s favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie, and Jojo, a little boy with a big imagination. These colorful characters transport the audience from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.
The Cat in the Hat (Colin Petersen) tells the story of Horton (Ryan Myers), an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo (Justin McAndrew), a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird (Lilian Alba). Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz (Rachel Hyzny) never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family, and community are tested and emerge triumphant.
Filling out the cast of characters are Mrs. Mayor (Anna Brunke), Mr. Mayor (Daniel Battalora), the General (Evan Shinn), the Bird Girls (Allie Hodges, Catt Seamon, Cecelia Barron, Emma Giancola, Hanna Pirestani, Leah Wardwell, Maya Ranganath, and Rebecca Larimer), and the Wickersham Brothers (David Diokno, Jack Ryan, Peter Magasiny, Robert Rauscher, Tejis Ranganath, and Tim Freligh). Dance captain is Tamblyn Mitchell.
This year’s ensemble includes Alexandra Barron, Ashley Brown, Rhiannon Calp, Cheyenne Camacho, Avery Chapman, Dominique Diokno, Lily Ehren, Genna Eisel, Meredith Fay, Holly Gouge, Shannon Gouge, Marisol Gonzalez Flores, Nina Gralewski-Goel, Kaila Haenn, Sylvia He, Jess Johnson, David Lemper, Sydney Lillard, Andy Lucero, Charlotte Mowrey, Kara Murphy, Noah Schiller, Julia Snoke, Hadley Studer, Madison Thies, Sydney Williams, Josette Wynn, and Alvira Zilbershteyn
Audiences will be treated to familiar musical numbers such as “Green Eggs and Ham.”
Music director Guenevere Calabrese Finley and stage director/choreographer Cindy Albertini have worked together to create an experience that is truly fun for the whole family. Rachel Brunke and Vicki Petersen serve as the show’s costume coordinators, and Michael Anastas will manage the sound and lighting crew. Becca Calabrese will supervise the stage crew.
Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 PM. There is also a Saturday matinee at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be reserved in advance (www.kcsd.org) or purchased at the door.