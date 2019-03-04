KENNETT SQUARE—A dedicated and enthusiastic group of more than 300 Kennett High School students remained on their feet from 10 p.m. Friday, February 22, to 6 a.m. on Saturday morning for Mini-THON, an event to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund to benefit pediatric cancer research and families whose children are battling the disease.
Through a variety of events, raffles, generous corporate contributions, donations, and the Wizards basketball game, students have worked tirelessly in pursuit of this year’s goal.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, student senior chairperson Jayna Bruno revealed the impressive fundraising total of $42,613 to incredibly tired but happy participants. And the donations continue to accrue.
Despite the fact that this is Kennett’s fourth year sponsoring a Mini-THON, enthusiasm is not waning. If fact, more students participated this year than in previous years.
Kennett’s seven corporate sponsors for this year’s event were Kennett Education Foundation, Sinton Air Conditioning and Heating, Austin and Bednash Construction, High Tech Auto Body, Chatham Financial, Energy Transfer Solutions, and The Perfect Impression. In addition, Kennett’s Mini-THON was supported by over thirty local businesses who donated food or money
Modeled after Penn State’s Dance Marathon (THON), Kennett High School’s Mini-THON featured eight hours packed with fun activities, music, and food, all with an outer space theme.
Faculty advisors for the event are Lisa Teixeira, KHS librarian and Humanitarian Club moderator, and Shawn Duffy, social studies teacher and Humanitarian Club assistant moderator. Twenty-four Mini-THON Executive Student Committee Members are led by senior event chair Jayna Bruno and junior chair Ashley Willey. And joining these student leaders for the event were Kennett alums Michael Bellino and Meredith Mitchell and several teacher chaperones.
“I am so proud of the KHS Mini-THON team, particularly my co-chair, Shawn Duffy, and this year’s student leaders Jayna Bruno and Ashley Willey. Our group seeks to not only raise money for Four Diamonds but to provide the community, in and out of school, with a framework for unity, inclusiveness, and fun,” said Ms. Teixeira. “And I am truly overwhelmed by the continued generous support from our community,” she added.
Event chair Jayna Bruno said, “This year's Mini-THON was unforgettable and one I was thrilled to be part of. Not only did we host an event with the greatest number of participants in our history, we were overwhelmed by the support of the Kennett community. Without the encouragement from the community, an organization like Mini-THON would never be as successful as it is and would not be able to help nearly as many families that are battling their worst nightmare: pediatric cancer."
Donations are still being accepted; visit the KHS Mini-THON website at khsminithon.org or call the school at 610-444-6617 for more information.