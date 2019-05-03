KENNETT SQUARE—The Borough of Kennett Square is currently exploring new ideas for the redesign of Birch Street and wants public feedback
Ideas such as trails, walkability improvements, bike lanes, signage improvements, parking, green infrastructure, traffic calming and more will be discussed.
Come share your ideas and perspectives with Borough staff, elected officials and consultants to help us reimagine a new and improved Birch Street.
It will take place at The Creamery (Farm Table Room), 401 Birch Street in Kennett Square May 16. Afternoon Session: 1 to 3 p.m. Evening Session: 5 to 6 p.m.