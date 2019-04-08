KENNETT SQUARE—The Kennett Square Beautification Plant Sale will take place Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Genesis Walkway. Come out and support the Kennett Square Beautification efforts through the annual Spring plant sale. Pick up herbs, vegetables and an assortment of ornamental plants in all forms – hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, succulents, pollinator attractants, container plants and more. Horticultural for everyone. Proceeds from the plant sale go to pay for the gorgeous planters and hanging baskets that adorn the streets of Kennett Square throughout the growing season.
Plants of all varieties
Kennett Square Beautification Plant Sale set April 27