KENNETT SQUARE—On Thursday, May 30, approximately three hundred members of Kennett High School’s Class of 2019 will participate in the fourth annual Senior Stroll.
The class of 2019, clad in their graduation gowns, will visit Mary D. Lang Kindergarten Center, New Garden Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Bancroft Elementary, and Kennett Middle School. The hallways of all buildings will be lined with teachers and students cheering on and wishing good luck to the soon-to-be graduates. Members of the graduating class will wear name tags that are color-coded based on the elementary school that they attended, so former students are easily identified as they enter their old school buildings. College-bound graduates also wear t-shirts from their respective universities under their gowns.
Dr. Jeremy Hritz instituted the Stroll in his first year as Kennett High School principal.
“This is a special year for the Stroll because this is the first senior class that would have attended Bancroft Elementary. Our students are excited to reunite with their former teachers and to motivate and inspire the younger students.”
Senior Caleb Pebly, like many of his classmates, has attended KCSD schools for thirteen years. He was at Mary D. Lang from kindergarten to fourth grade when he moved to Greenwood Elementary for fifth.
"I'm excited to go back and see how everything has changed. And I'm anxious to have the chance to say good-bye the right way, to let my teachers know that I truly appreciate everything they did for me," he said.
Caleb is headed to Penn State this fall.
Kennett High School’s 128th commencement exercises will be held on June 7.