Did you ever notice how many companies promote the fact that they’ve been in business for 10, 20 or even 30 years? They do this to cement in our minds that they offer dependable products/services. Being around for 30 years is also a major achievement for any nonprofit.
If you’ve been around 30 years, you must be doing something right.
2019 marks the 30th year for the Kennett Run Charities. Yes, we’ve been around for a long time. And yes, we have done a lot of things right. Tops on the list would be raising more than $1,000,000 for local charities and putting on a great race every year.
Thirty years ago a number of local service clubs were looking for a way to raise money for charity. They thought/hoped they could raise some by sponsoring a 5k race. A number of the club members had run in races outside of the Southern Chester County area. They thought because of the nice back roads we have around Kennett and our proximity to Longwood Gardens, that we might attract enough runners from both within and outside Kennett and thus have a successful event.
The Kennett Run’s website notes, “The first year's event consisted of a series of walks and runs and attracted well over 100 participants (I was told around 120 runners), several hundred spectators, and approximately 50 volunteers. Net proceeds approximated $1,500.” In thirty years the Run has come a long way.
Kennett Run also has seen a lot of changes over the last 30 years. The course route has changed several times: going through town then for many years not going through town, now back going through town. The FREE food and refreshments have really changed. At the first race, the runners were given water and a piece of fruit. Later Herr’s snacks were added, then more fruits, then donuts, later sports drinks, big pretzels, pizza and finally beer. And not only was the food & drink free to the runners but it became free to everyone in the park. And music was added and now we have a live band. Sponsor tables appeared with many of our generous sponsors offering small gifts to those in attendance and games for the kids. And race sign-up became so much easier. No need to come to the Y before the race. Today one can simply click on their device and within seconds and few clicks, you’re registered. Finally did I mention that this year the date of the race was moved to May 11, the Saturday before Mother’s day?
With all of these changes what started as a nice small town race has evolved. It has gone from being a small race, to a good sized race, to an event, to what it is today, Kennett’s Spring Fling. The place where you go each Spring to drink, eat, party and catch-up with your old friends and most importantly, help raise money for the community you’ve come to know and love. Whether it is in cold rain (thank you everyone who came out in last year’s downpour) or warm sunshine (remember most years when we’ve had great weather and many kegs of beer and sports drinks were consumed), you know this is the place to be to officially launch the arrival of Spring.
Something else has changed over the last 30 years; the number of people exercising. Thirty years ago the Kennett YMCA, the place with its expanded parking lot where it is still hard on a Saturday morning to find a parking spot, didn’t even exist. Now most of your Kennett friends to stay in shape are in the Y exercising or running down a country road. Thirty years ago only a small portion of the community was in shape enough to participate in the Race. Today a large percentage of this paper’s readers can not only come to the Kennett Run party, but they also can participate in either one of the 1K, 5K or 10K runs or walks.
Bottom line - we hope to see you on Saturday May 11, to help us raise money for the many worthy local non-profits and to help your friends celebrate 30 years of being part of a great event.
David Chopko is a board member of Kennett Run Charities