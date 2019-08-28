TOUGHKENAMON—Kennett Rotaract is holding a Paint and Wine Night at the Harvest Ridge Winery, 1140 Newark Road, Toughkenamon on Sept. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Led by Kathy Hrenko, participants will learn basic artistic painting techniques and produce a finished painting during the class. No experience is necessary. One glass of wine and all supplies are included in the $40 per person cost. The event is limited to 30 persons.
To make a reservation, please email Kennettrotaract@gmail.com. Once registered, checks should be made out to Kennett Rotaract.
Kennett Rotaract is a group of 18 - 30 year olds who work on community service projects, socialize, network and enjoy each others company. Rotaract is a part of Rotary International but Rotaract members pay no dues and attend twice monthly evening meetings in Kennett Square to plan their projects. The Paint and Wine Night will benefit Kennett Rotaract's plan to award two scholarships to Kennett High School students for Vocational Secondary Education.
Young adults interested in community service and networking are invited to attend an event or meeting. Meetings are held on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at LCH, 731 W Cypress Street, Kennett Square PA. For more information, contact Greg Trevorrow, Kennettrotaract@gmail.com.