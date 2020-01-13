On Saturday, January 18, 2020, the Kennett Old-Timers Baseball Association will hold its 40th annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet.
For 40 years, the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association has preserved the baseball legacy in Kennett Square and greater southern Chester County. For 40 years, graying boys of summer - late of legendary feats on the diamond - have been honored in the middle of winter.
For 40 years, the banquet has served not only as a celebration of their achievements but also as a gateway to another baseball season of key pitches and clutch hits, home runs and stolen bases, miraculous catches and outstanding throws, of “good pitching always beats good hitting” and “wait til next year,” of high hopes and eternal optimism.
Forty years is half a lifetime. Enough time for fathers - inducted decades ago and who shared their love of baseball with their sons - to see those sons inducted themselves. In those 40 years, what Bat Burton started, Bob Burton, Prissy Roberts and the entire Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association team have built into a tradition that celebrates the National Pastime, local baseball stars - and of course, the Phillies.
The Kennett Old Timers Baseball Association considers itself fortunate to have been able to recognize and share this slice of Americana. Likewise, we are fortunate at this Saturday's banquet to welcome Dickie Noles, pitcher on the 1980 World Champion Phillies.
For 40 years the KOTBA has served as a little slice of all that's good here in Southern Chester County. Friendship. Baseball. Community.
Here's hoping it'll continue another 40.