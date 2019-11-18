KENNETT SQUARE—Kennett Square makes shopping for your Thanksgiving meal both easy and delicious. While many people are familiar with Small Business Saturday and support local independent businesses for holiday shopping after Thanksgiving, it’s just as important to shop local for ingredients for your Thanksgiving feast.
“Kennett Square has evolved as a culinary destination,” says Historic Kennett Square Main Street Manager Claire Murray. “Between the Kennett Square Farmers Market and local purveyors of everything from sauces and olive oils to prepared dishes, all you need for a delicious harvest celebration is available right here. When you shop locally for your Thanksgiving meal, you set your table with the best food, keep your dollars in the local economy where they make the most difference, and show gratitude for our hardworking local farmers and producers.”
Here are seven ways to give thanks for local this Thanksgiving:
1. Shop the Kennett Square Farmers Market, from 3 to 7pm on Friday November 15 and 22. “Over the next two weeks you’ll find plenty of naturally and locally-grown ingredients for your seasonal side dishes—everything from sweet potatoes, winter squash, Brussels sprouts, and the sweetest winter carrots to maple syrup, apples, and tender salad greens,” says Kennett Square Farmers Market manager Ros Fenton. “Also, delicious made-from-scratch meals for the freezer to give you a break from cooking!” Fenton says that Canter Hill Farm has a few pasture-raised turkeys available for pre-order only, for pick-up on Tuesday, November 26.
2. The new kitchen shop at worKS Kennett Square features kitchen essentials as well as amazing sauces, local peanut butters, delicious local honey, maple syrup, and cookies as well as fresh flowers, beautiful handcrafted pottery and table linens and a cornucopia of hostess gift ideas.
3. Fresh mushrooms are a great addition to the Thanksgiving table here in the Mushroom Capital of the World, and both the Mushroom Cap and The Woodlands at Phillips have an amazing variety of fresh mushrooms and related products.
4. Thanksgiving just isn’t Thanksgiving without homemade pie, so pre-order one or several of your favorites—apple, pumpkin, or maple pecan— from Nomadic Pies for easy pickup on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
5. Country Butcher, a family-owned fine foods market, features meat, cheeses, and freshly prepared foods to go, and a market full of delicious local and imported ingredients. Find local seasonal produce, fruit trays, and more next door at the Produce Place.
6. If you’d rather spend your day relaxing with loved ones than slaving over a hot stove, let Talula’s do the cooking. Their 2019 Thanksgiving menu includes a brand-new “Ultimate Thanksgiving Meal” signature dinner for eight.
7. Pinwheel Provisions, the popular pop-up at the Market at Liberty Place this fall, is “like a frozen farmers market” says owner Anjali Gupta. Their last Saturday is this week, November 16. Pinwheel Provisions has some great solutions for your Thanksgiving holiday table: check out their new blog post that shows you how to use Pinwheel products to cook a modified but complete Thanksgiving meal in about 30 minutes.
The heart of the Thanksgiving tradition is gratitude. Whether you’re hosting Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving or looking for the perfect hostess gift, before you head to the supermarket show your gratitude for our local farmers, producers, and businesses.