KENNETT SQUARE—For the first time in 28 years, the Kennett Library’s “Bayard Taylor Home & Garden Tour” will feature 14 remarkable properties all located within the borough of Kennett Square. This year’s tour, “Strolling the Square,” offers visitors the opportunity to discover the charm and hidden treasures of this small but vibrant town – all at a leisurely walking pace.
“Strolling the Square” takes tour goers to all four quadrants of town providing a look inside a range of properties from historical and architecturally-significant mansions to contemporary townhomes with open floor plans and unique garden features. Go back in history to visit “Fairthorn,” the house where Bayard Taylor’s grandparents lived on North Union Street in the northeast quadrant. Or meander to South Broad Street in the southeast quadrant to visit a house built in 1857 that was completely gutted and redesigned by the current owners to incorporate modern amenities that make it perfectly suited for a young family. Walk through town to the northwest quadrant, much of which is in the National Historic District, to visit the iconic “Chalfant Mansion” with its distinguished upside-down chimneys.
Designed in the Queen Anne-style by renowned Philadelphia architect Frank Furness, it has been completely rebuilt after a devastating fire in 2014. Next door is “Robinhurst,” the restored Victorian home of Kennett Square Mayor, Matt Fetick, with its turn-of-the-century charm featuring elaborate crystal chandeliers, stained glass detail and 11.5 foot ceilings. Or if a small, quaint community is right up your alley, roam over to Magnolia Place in the southwest quadrant to visit two recently built townhomes that showcase Borough living at its finest. With 14 properties on the tour, there is something to discover around every corner of the Square.
No walking tour of Kennett Square would be complete without a stop at one of the town’s delicious eateries, unique shops, and contemporary art galleries. Twenty-four participating restaurants will be ready to greet visitors with their small town hospitality and delicious, quickly-prepared lunches to get Home & Garden tour goers back to “Strolling the Square.”
The Bayard Taylor House & Garden Tour will take place on Saturday, June 1st from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at www.kennettlibrary.org or in person at the library. Proceeds benefit Adult Literacy and children programs at the Kennett Library.
For more information, please visit https://www.kennettlibrary.org/HGT/HGDT2019.cfm or call (610)444-2702.