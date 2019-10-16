KENNETT SQUARE—The Board of Directors of the Kennett Library is pleased to announce that Mary S. Hutchins has been hired as the Development Associate for the Capital campaign for the new Kennett Library. In this role, Mary will support the implementation and management of the Campaign.
Mary has a long history in the Kennett Community. Most recently, she was the Executive Director of Historic Kennett Square, a position she held for 20 years. Before that, she was the editor of The Kennett Paper. In both roles, Mary has always supported the creation of a new Kennett Library in the Borough of Kennett Square.
“We are looking forward to Mary bringing her passion for Kennett Square to the library campaign,” said Board President Thomas C. Swett. “I have known Mary for over 20 years and am confident she is what we need to make the new library a reality,” he said.
The plan for the new library includes an approved 29,000 square feet floor plan with a 110-seat auditorium, a total of 16 meeting rooms to house the Adult Literacy Program classes and tutors as well as provide much needed meeting space to the businesses and organizations in the community, quiet reading and study rooms, a Maker Space with state-of-the-art technological resources, and dedicated parking spaces for library patrons.
The total cost of the project is close to $15 million and about $5 million has been raised to date, including a $1 million RAC-P grant and $1 million anonymous donation. While there will be some immediate site improvements made, the real construction won’t begin until 70% of the campaign funds have been pledged. The Kennett Library Board of Trustees plans for the new library to open in the summer of 2022.
“I love Kennett Square! I strongly believe that a new library is important to its future development and am thrilled to be a member of the team that makes this dream come true,” Mary said.