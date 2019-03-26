KENNETT SQUARE—On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Kennett High School will host its first ever craft fair. The event is being organized by Kennett High School teachers Elizabeth Ely, Chanel Ruffin, and Brittany Schiavo. All proceeds will benefit the fundraising efforts of the KHS Classes of 2021 and 2022.
The event will feature nearly 70 different craft vendors with wares covering a wide range of offerings. Products will include soaps and lotions, bird houses, stationery, wreaths, chocolates, artisanal breads, textile arts, dog treats, macramé, jewelry, woodworking, hair accessories, 31, Tastefully Simple, and many, many more.
Organizer Mrs. Elizabeth Ely said, “We are overwhelmed by the positive response we have received from the crafters and vendors in the Kennett community and Chester County at large. We are very excited for the event and the wonderful variety of items that will be offered.”
“We are truly grateful for the support of the classes of 2021 and 2022,” she added.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main and auxiliary gymnasiums of the high school. Entrance to the fair will be through the main doors of Reynolds Gymnasium. Admission is free to the public. Concessions including Chick-fil-a sandwiches, pizza, and cold beverages will be available for purchase as well.