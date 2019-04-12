KENNETT SQUARE—Kennett High School was evacuated Friday after a threatening note was discovered inside the school.
At 11:15 a.m., Kennett Square police were called to the high school after the note was discovered. School administrators worked diligently with the Police Department and evacuated the students and staff from the building.
The building was cleared and found to be safe with the assistance of the Chester County Sheriff's Office, Upper Moreland Police Department and Septa Transit Police Department K-9 units.
Jeremy Hritz, principal of Kennett High School, said the note was found in a bathroom next to the main office.
“In an effort to ensure the safety of our students, law enforcement has been contacted, and students and staff have evacuated the building,” he said. “The police are currently working with our administration to search the building to ensure that our building is safe. Please know that the safety of your children is our highest priority.”