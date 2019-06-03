KENNETT SQUARE—The Kennett Consolidated School District is proud to announce that U.S. News & World Report has once again named Kennett High School one of America’s best high schools.
A collaboration with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social-science research firm, this year's edition is the largest ranking from U.S. News & World Report. Out of more than 23,000 public high schools evaluated, 17,245 are ranked. In the previous edition, U.S. News ranked about 2,700.
In addition to evaluating more than 23,000 public schools, the “Best High Schools” methodology was revamped for the 2019 ranking in order to:
• Rank all eligible public high schools are ranked, versus previous editions, which ranked about 14% of eligible schools.
• Make the rankings easier to understand for families evaluating schools in their area. The changes will also make historical comparisons easier in the future.
• Use a more comprehensive approach. Schools are ranked on multiple, disparate measures of academic quality. In previous editions, rank order was determined entirely by the proportion of students taking and passing college-level exams.
“This award is very meaningful in that it is a comprehensive review of the achievement of our entire student body,” says Kennett Consolidated School District superintendent Dr. Barry Tomasetti. “It recognizes our staff’s and students’ efforts on Advanced Placement exams as well as the academic growth of students classified as traditionally underachieving. Our mission is to move every student to higher achievement, and through the efforts of our competent and caring K-12 staff, our hardworking students, and our involved parents, we are a very accomplished school system. Congratulations to all!”
“It’s great for Kennett High School to earn this recognition because it validates the hard work and dedication of our amazing students and phenomenal teachers,” says Kennett High School principal Dr. Jeremy Hritz.