KENNETT SQUARE—Six incredibly talented Kennett High School musicians have been selected by audition to various Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) District 12 Honor Festivals. District 12 includes Chester and Delaware counties and is undeniably one of the most competitive in the state.
Donovan Gargiulo (tuba), Catherine Seamon (euphonium), and Evan Shinn (euphonium) were a part of the District Band Festival, January 24 – 26 at Owen J. Roberts High School. These students are directed at Kennett High School by Anton Romano.
Participating in the District Chorus, held February 7 – 9 at West Chester University, were Ryan Myers (tenor), Mirella Petrillo (alto), Catherine Seamon (alto), and Harrison Warren (bass). Katie Soukup is the choral director at Kennett High School.
Auditions for selection to the PMEA District Festivals were held on November 17 at Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester. Students had to demonstrate excellence in major and chromatic scales, as well as solo performance, or choral selections, in order to earn the right to participate at the District Festivals. At their respective festivals, students re-audition for the opportunity to go on to Region and State levels.