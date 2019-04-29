KENNETT SQUARE—Thirty-one members of Kennett High School’s Future Business Leaders of America club attended the state competition in Hershey, Pennsylvania, April 7 through 10. In order to qualify for the state competition, students placed in the top three in online events and the top four in performance events at the regional level competitions held in December.
An impressive eighteen of the thirty-one members who competed were state finalists. Those students included: Jason Leaeno - Accounting II (first place); Benjamin Cohen and Connor Hollick - Banking and Financial Systems; Jack Reindl and Josh Faust - Banking and Financial Systems; Rhea Jiang - Business Calculations (second place); Chris Ferrighetto, Jack Mullen, and Connor Schmidt - Global Business; Sebastian Kley and Jonathan Morgan - Marketing; Matt Hauptschein, Jonathan Bell, and Davis Piercy - Sports and Entertainment Management; Kyle Robertson, Noah Rasero, and Alex Starr - MIS; and Colin Petersen - Organizational Leadership.
The purpose of FBLA is to prepare members for careers in business and to assist them by becoming better employees and citizens. FBLA helps students develop leadership abilities, prepares them for entry into business-related occupations, and offers a setting in which members compete at regional, state, and national levels in a business and technology curriculum.
The Kennett High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America is co-advised by business teacher Bill Fritsch and social studies teacher Joe O’Sullivan, who accompanied the students to the conference in Hershey. School librarian Lisa Teixeira also served as chaperone.
“All thirty-one members who attended did extremely well and were terrific representatives of Kennett High School,” said Mr. Fritsch.