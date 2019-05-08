KENNETT SQUARE—Kennett High School artists displayed their talents for their fellow students, teachers, staff, and parents. The annual art show was held in the school’s auxiliary gym on May 2.
The show included works from all visual arts classes within the Fine Arts Department. Teachers Ms. Jodi Davidson, Mr. Tom Hironimus, and Mrs. Kathy Caputo Nelms guided their students through the creation and exhibition of their artwork; all three teachers are undeniably impressed by their students.
Mrs. Caputo Nelms said, “The KHS Art Show was an exhibit of work by students from grades 9 through 12 featuring drawings, paintings, ceramics, digital photographs, and graphic designs. Congratulations to the students in the Visual Arts Department on their excellent work this year."
“It is a special day for Kennett High School art students, as well as teachers. Kennett students get to show off their incredible talents and achievements. Teachers get to brag about how talented and special their students are. It’s their day. It’s an opportunity for them to be celebrated for all of the hard work that they do throughout the course for the year. They absolutely deserve every bit it,” added Mr. Hironimus.
“The Kennett High School students in our Ceramics classroom constantly amaze me with their dedication, creativity, and willingness to explore new techniques and challenge themselves daily. I love working with the kids here at KHS, and each day is a new opportunity for everyone to continue to learn and grow as a student of life,” said Ms. Davidson. Her students demonstrated their skills throughout the day, as they took turns throwing pieces on a pottery wheel.
Mrs. Kim Ferranto, a Kennett alum and parent of Peter (Class of 2014), Nick (Class of 2016), and Bella (Class of 2021), has been attending the art show for the last eight years. Mrs. Ferranto enthusiastically commented, “Every year the works created by the high school artists blow me away, this year being no exception. The quality of work produced by our high schoolers in all forms --- fine art, digital art, and ceramics --- could rival any college. Our art teachers are obviously amazingly talented and teach our children how to tap into their creative minds to create beautiful works of art.”