KENNETT SQUARE—Immaculata University is pleased to announce that incoming freshman Lizette Bedolla-Zavala has been selected for the Presidential Scholarship. Bedolla-Zavala resides in Kennett Square, and graduated from Kennett High School.
The Presidential Scholarship is awarded to a select number of students with a record of academic excellence. Students are evaluated on the bases of GPA (students must maintain a 3.25 GPA), class rigor, standardized test scores, class rank, and recommendations.
While in high school, Bedolla-Zavala was a member of Earth Club, Humanitarian Club, and the Feminist Club. She also served as an officer of her high school’s Mini-THON club, as well as Junior and Senior Editor-in-Chief during her last two years in high school. At Immaculata, Bedolla-Zavala plans to major in business management, with a minor in communication.
“Being able to receive an honor of that caliber [Presidential Scholarship], is a literal representation of knowing that this was something that I gave myself through the countless hours I spent studying for tests or going to teachers during lunches,” states Bedolla-Zavala. “I can’t explain the joy and relief it gives me knowing that my parents get relief as well. I’m always going to be grateful for all the help that I received along the way and to Immaculata for the immense honor it’s been and hopefully will be throughout these next four years.”