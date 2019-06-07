KENNETT SQUARE—It seems just about everyone wants to live in Kennett Square.
A real estate development company based in West Chester is seeking to build 189 high-end luxury apartments in the western section of the borough, within easy distance of the downtown historic district.
Just last week, ground was broken for a four-story, 175-unit luxury apartment complex on a 14.4-acre tract on Millers Hill Road, very close to the Kennett Area YMCA which includes underground parking. And construction will finish soon on Kennett Crossing, located at 753-754 West Cypress Street that includes 7,500 square feet of retail and office space.
It was just a couple of years ago that the boom began with the construction of Magnolia Place, a 5.2-acre property developed by Cannery Row Properties, LTD which not only features luxury apartments and townhouses, but Victory Brewing Co. on the ground level.
The StanAb real estate company is looking to build its latest project on the 600 block of West State Street. But the firm first needs approval from borough council to allow for larger, taller buildings along West State Street, from Washington Street to Mill Road. The site is located in a C-2 district, and for the project to become a reality, a new zoning district will need to be created.
The project, called The Lofts at State Street, will have such a profound impact on the borough that council has called for a public meeting June 17 for public comment.
"The existing businesses and parking lots could be replaced by what's called Class-A apartments, or by any other use-by-right building, and we want the community to know that we consider that a significant change," said Councilor Doug Doerfler, who chairs the borough's Municipal Relations Committee. "We value the businesses that occupy the area between our wonderful historic shopping district and Mill, and we're equally aware that the less-intensive uses present an opportunity for change.'
Doerfler said the idea has been through a dozen public meetings of council, the planning commission and the Municipal Relations Committee.
Buildings are limited to 35 feet in the C-2 zoning district, which includes the State Street-Cypress Street corridor on either side of the borough's C-2 secondary commercial district. This height would increase to 55 feet, but only in the area along West State Street and West Cypress streets, starting at the South Washington Street intersection of West State Street to the borough line.
The overlay zoning district includes Magonlia Place, but the 26 acres formerly occupied by the NVF company is not included. The changes will also allow buildings up to 400 feet in length.
StanAb purchased the entire 600 block of State Street recently, which had been the site of Kennett Motors and Kennett Transmissions. Currently there are two auto repair garages – State Street Garage and Garcia Monkey Garage -- and a Hertz Rent-A-Center there, and at one time were homes to Luke Chevrolet and Bennett Motors.
“Except for Magnolia Place, there are few other choices (for rental housing),” said Tony Stancato, an executive with StanAb. “The lure of Kennett Square is that is has walkable amenities, and there are many businesses wanting to come to Kennett. Demand for rental has been increasing with those ages 20 to 34 holding off buying decisions for many reasons. Kennett Square is an underserved marking for rental housing.”
Tentative plans for the building call for it to be four stories high, with 87,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. There will be underground parking . Developers envision a pub-style restaurant on the mail level. Plans call for a rooftop level where tenants can use for an exterior patio area, a garden plot and a fire pit.
The developers said they chose Kennett Square after an extensive marketing survey determined that rental housing was needed. A survey of 466 employees of Genesis, Chatham financial, Exelon and Kennett Consolidated School District, among others, found that living close to work is very important. And a majority said they would consider downsizing to a luxury, maintenance-free apartment.
“Our conclusion was that there is a void in rental communities here,” Stancato said.
Kennett Square has become popular partly because of its many festivals, including Midnight on the Square, the Mushroom Festival, the Kennett Run, the art strolls, the Farmers Market, Third Thursday Dining on State Street and many more. In addition, crime is very low there and it has a diverse community.
The public meeting will take place at the Red Clay Room, 423 Dalmatian Street in Kennett Square, and will start at 7 p.m.
Stan Ab recently completed a 60-unit luxury apartment complex in West Chester called Chestnut Street Lofts.