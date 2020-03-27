As we continue to deal with the quarantine around the Coronavirus Pandemic, it is heartwarming and inspiring to hear the ways that the community is expressing its caring. While honoring the strict “sheltering in place” directives, the creativity that is being sourced for staying connected with each other is testimony to the goodwill that dwells within the human community heart.
Senior folks, who are isolated in their homes have been checked on more than ever before. Neighbors are paying attention and are going to the store to buy and deliver essential items,as well as the youth in the neighborhood are offering to do yard work and run errands for this vulnerable group.
The continual email messages from our favorite services and friends are all expressing their concern and care during this time--some with helpful information and some with messages of hope. The main theme seems to be; “We are all in this together.”
The idea of lighting candles on the Union Street porches in Kennett as a prayer gesture for the neighbors, who are going to their essential jobs, is another way the community is saying, “we care and thank you.”
Church services are being live-streamed, along with other website postings for engaging spiritual reflections. Large numbers of virtual participants are being reported, sometimes overwhelming the internet service.
The Kennett Coffee Klatchers are missing their weekly meeting at The Market at Liberty Place, but reach out by email at 10:30am on Thursdays, the time they would normally meet, and “catch up,”as well as share an inspirational quote. For those, who don’t have email, a phone call is made to bring them into the circle.
The Kennett Farmer’s Market had a vendor offer to take meat and egg orders on line and be paid by email. Ordered items could be picked up with a timed delivery, in the parking lot behind the library, with the delivery person wearing gloves and using hand sanitizer between each delivery.
The offerings of gift cards and monetary donations are being received by non-profit agencies through PayPal and the mail. Others are saying they are buying take-out food to help the restaurant businesses in town and some are even donating these meals to the less fortunate.
Several community sites have been set-up to pass out meals to families with children on the school meal program. And, of course the social service agencies are staying invested in helping those who need other forms of help.
Preschools have recorded story time on Facebook, so that the children can see their familiar teachers and feel some sense of connection to their routine life. The Kennett Library’s Children’s Librarian is even reading to the children in the same manner.
Of course we have all our elementary and high school classes going on, with virtual tutoring offered after class time. Students are relaying that they are keeping up and treating the week days as school days!
Most importantly, we have essential grocery stores and hospitals running full steam, with dedicated workers showing up to provide what is needed to sustain the community’s health.
The list is long! During this time of isolation, the many ways the community is paying attention to the needs of all its people and extending itself is noteworthy. Yes, we are in this together and it is good to know that with new forms of creative approaches the community beat goes on!