KENNETT SQUARE—Local Girl Scouts celebrated at the Annual Cookie Rally to start off the 2020 official Girl Scout cookie sale. The Event taught Girls Scouts from K-8 about each cookie (with taste testing of course) sales etiquette and safety rules. The Girls had Cookie relays, made creative posters and decorated donation containers for Operation Cookie Drop-the community Service Project that sends cases of cookies to military personnel overseas.
The event, organized by Girl Scout leader, Amanda Biggs, boasted 100 girls from the Kennett Square and Unionville-Chadds Ford School Districts. It was an amazing and outstanding and fun event!. The Girls learned to earn funds for their educational endeavors, outdoor adventures and community service projects.
There are several ways for customers to satisfy their girl scout cookie cravings. Log on to www.gsep.org and click on "Find Cookies". Simply type in your zip code to locate cookie booths in your area.
Find a girl scout and either purchase directly from her or order from her online using her Digital Cookie platform.
The Brandywine Valley Girl Scout Service Unit (Kennett/Unionville-Chadds Ford school districts) has cookie booths scheduled every weekend thru March 8th. Our Girl Scouts can be found at the following locations: The Market at Liberty Place (Friday/Saturday evenings), Landhope Farms at Rt. 82 and 926 and Walmart (Saturdays/Sundays from 9am to 6pm), and Fine Wine and Good Spirits in The Longwood Shopping Center (Friday 4pm to 7pm, Saturdays 11 am to 630 pm, and Sundays 12 pm to 5 pm).
Girl Scout cookies will be available for sale thru March 8th. The Girl Scouts of BVSU thank you for your support and donations to Operation Cookie Drop.