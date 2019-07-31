KENNETT SQUARE—Kennett Area Community Service (KACS) Board of Directors announces the appointment of Leah M. Reynolds as their new Executive Director. She replaces Melanie Weiler, who retired to care for family members.
KACS has a long history of providing services to fight hunger, homelessness and poverty in Southern Chester County through the food cupboard, homelessness prevention, emergency services and Bridges Out of Poverty training. Her appointment followed an extensive regional search by a Transition Committee of Board and Community members.
“Leah brings an expansive wealth of experience in leadership, fund development and nonprofit management to our team,” said Board President L. Peter Soraruf, in announcing the appointment. “KACS is now positioned to expand services that meet the needs of so many families and individuals struggling with limited resources in the Southern Chester County area.”
Leah holds a Master of Science in Professional Leadership and a B.A. in Legal Studies, as well as over 20 years of successful experience in leading non-profit organizations. Her passion for creating collaborative relationships and building up communities is aligned with KACS.
“I look forward to supporting the KACS Board and staff in continuing their proud history of responding to the most basic needs of families and individuals in this community,” said Reynolds.