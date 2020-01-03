KENNETT SQUARE—When Doctor Gary Smith (EmeritusProfessorOf Epidemiology at The University of Pennsylvania) was growing up in Birmingham England he began attending British pantomimes at age 4. For those not familiar with British Pantomimes,they are a rewritten Fairy Tale with familiar characters behaving differently than in the original story.They are not just for children although children will enjoy them, they are also highly entertaining for adults.
In these Christmas plays there have always been a “Main Boy’ played by a girl, a heroin usually played by a boy and a “Dame” always overplayed to the hilt by a man. He is over dressed, boisterous and bossy.
Although Pantomimes are a part of the British heritage, some changes have crept in. Sometimes the characters are played by an actor of the expected sex. One of the biggest changes have been the mixing of more than one Fairy Tale in the same play such as the upcoming one in Kennett Square with parts of “Snow White” and part of (GoldiLocks and the 3 Bears).
New to Kennett audiences will be Kevin Sheridan as the “Dame”. Kevin has replaced the popular late Kurt Fetters who for years was the hit of the show. Kevin is receiving rave reviews from the cast in his first performance as the “Dame”.
This year’s script has been written by Gary Smith. His wife Caroline is the director. The Smith’s founded KATS (Kennett Amateur Theatrical Society) and has remained active through 24 years.
This year’s show will have a cast about 50. The cost for costumes, rehearsal hall rental, etc.Runs over 3000 dollars. As Doctor Smith wants to keep ticket prices low so whole families can afford to attend KATS holds several benefits each year to pay for the show. Donations are always welcomed!
Kennett Square is privileged to have an authentic Britishpantomime as part of its annual Christmas tradition. It is not just a fun evening for the family,several of the previous actors have gone on to professional jobs on the stage. One notable star Is Christy Finn who was the leading lady in “Puss And Boots”- KATS first production. She is now a leading opera singer with the StutgurtOpera and performs throughout Europe.
Performances will be on January the 17 and 18, 2020. Evening show the 17th at 7:30, matinee on the 18th at 2 o clock at the Kennett High School.
Tickets are available at www.CallKATs or at the door at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.