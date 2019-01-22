KENNETT SQUARE—When British born Doctor Garry Smith of Kennett Square founded the Kennett Amateur Theatrical Society (KATS) he probably never envisioned it becoming such a contributing organization to the local community.
Last weekend, the play director [Chris Ramsey] opened the Panto, “Alice and the Stolen Tarts” With a recounting of amazing statistics for the society which is the second longest running British Pantomime (Panto) Society in the U.S.
This year’s production of the pantomime “Alice and the Stolen Tarts” was written by British Authors William Merrick and Hugh Sandison [who came to Kennett for the performance] was a joyest explosion of characters from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland books. The original songs and music were written by Judith Merrick, William Merrick, and Hugh Sandison with additional material and musical arrangements by Brenten Megee. Megee the music director for this fast paced musical kept the play going at a merry pace accompanied by Marilee Calebrsee[Piano] Phil Calebrese [Guitar] Kyla Eryka De Guia [Violin] The play opens with the White Rabbit played with fantastic rabbit hops by Becky Galynte as she interrupted Ramsey’s opening address.
The stage rapidly filed with characters all concerned about the Queen of Hearts missing tarts which had been stolen. The tarts had been stolen to buy Wonderland and turn it into a theme park, much to the concern of the inhabitants. The “bad guys” in this battle between good and evil were powerfully raucous Lisa Teiseira as the overpowering Duchess and the delightfully evil Jabbers played by Kris Gibbons.
The large group of “good people”, which was most of the cast was headed by Alice [played by Jules Weiler] who sang the song “What I Want” beautifully. Another well performed song was “Nobody Knows my Name” by Mary Anne –The house maid [played by Kaitlyn Diehl]. This song referred to the fact that at the time this play supposedly took place the “upper crust” people did not bother to learn the servants real names and called most maids Marry Anne. Katherine Casey as the caterpillar spent most of the play lounging around on a magic mushroom” but was a magnificent caterpillar and was outstanding in singing “Someday Ill Fly”.
Tessa Haldeman [ Tweedle Dee] and Gillann Haldman [Tweedle Dum] did a wonderful job as the constant quarreling twins.
Alex Salanada as the executionar ready to respond to orders “off with their heads’ contributed a bit of humor into a gruesome job.
B.J Crampton made a big splash as humpty Dumpty as a big piece of her shell exploded onto the stage after her fall from the wall.
One of the most appealing groups were the very young Pig Babies[Lana Galante, Mia Galante,Chase Gibbons,Maia Gibbons, Everett Miller, Abe Newman] all dressed in pink who had multiple appearances including “Pig-Babies Lament” in which the “bad guys” wanted to make them into sausage. For such young children they sang quite well, not in the quite “breathy” way of most young children.
The programs authors notes say “A proper Panto needs a romance or two, evil to overcome, a mystery to solve, and some wrongs to right all helped along by a bit of magic” All of the ingredients are fully represented in “Alice and the Stolen Tarts”. The cast including all of the lewis Carrols heroes from royalty, to cards, to animal to fictitious creatures have done a wonderful job handling the “problems” of the panto but have also upheld the founding principles of the KATS society to have fun and to be as inclusive as possible. KATS, the second longest running British Pantomime “panto” Society in the U.S will continue to bring fun and fame to Kennett Square if they continue to produce “happenings” Like this.