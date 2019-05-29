KENNETT SQUARE—La Comunidad Hispana’s (LCH) Board of Directors announced a leadership transition upcoming during summer 2019. Alisa Jones, who has served first as Chief Operating Officer and then as Chief Executive Officer since 2013, will be resigning to pursue a new opportunity in Lancaster County.
“Under Alisa’s leadership, LCH has made tremendous progress executing on its strategic plan. We look forward to engaging new leadership to continue our positive momentum as LCH works to meet our mission of serving southern Chester County as the leading provider of integrated health and community services,” said Ronan Gannon, LCH coard chair.
LCH provides quality medical care as demonstrated by state awards for healthcare quality and Level 3 (highest level) national accreditation as a Patient Centered Medical Home. LCH currently serves over 7,000 people and last year had 30,000 patient visits.
LCH services are provided at three sites across southern Chester County: Kennett Square, Jennersville and Oxford. “We will continue that positive momentum under new leadership,” said Jeanne Casner, LCH Board Vice Chair and Chester County Public Health Department Director.
“LCH will not skip a beat. The organization is healthy and vital, with the support of engaged staff and leadership at all levels. It has been a privilege and pleasure to lead LCH for the past seven years and I am confident it will continue doing amazing work on behalf of the underserved of our community,” said Jones.
LCH’s Board of Directors will be conducting a search for a new President and CEO, and encourage interested candidates to visit the LCH website https://lacomunidadhispana.org/current-openings/ for more information