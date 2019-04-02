COATESVILLE—Two Coatesville men found out if there are drugs and booze in the car, it’s better if the car is properly registered.
On March 29, at 9:12 p.m., Coatesville Police observed a truck with a suspended registration due to insurance cancellation. Coatesville Police conducted a traffic stop on the truck in the 500 block of East Harmony Street. Contact with made with the two occupants identified as Clarence Hardy, of East Lincoln Highway in Coatesville, and Armere Naylor of Elm Street in Coatesville.
Hardy was found to be in possession of an open beer and a plastic baggie containing marijuana. Hardy was taken into custody. Naylor was found to be in possession of a pill bottle containing 13 individually wrapped suspected crack rocks. Naylor was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, and another knotted plastic baggie containing suspected crack cocaine.
Naylor was taken into custody. Both Hardy and Naylor were brought back to the station and processed. Both face drug charges.
Police reports from across the region:
Kennett Square
DUI
On Feb. 27, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Wawa on a white Ram 1500 pickup truck being operated with an expired registration. The operator was identified as Harold Govan. Govan refused to submit to field sobriety testing. Govan also refused to submit to a blood draw to determine if he was drunk. Govan was taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence . Govan was released from police custody pending a summons for DUI and related charges. Govan was also found to be a habitual offender, having been convicted multiple times for Driving Under Suspension DUI-related.
DUI
On March 14, an officer was dispatched for a report of a hit-and-run accident of two parked cars in front of 123 West Cypress Street. Upon arrival, the parked vehicles were located and the Officer made contact with the owner and another witness who observed the driver of the striking vehicle run away from the scene. While investigating the accident, a man, later identified as Leonard Johnson, walked over to the officer’s vehicle and apologized for running away from the accident. The officer detected an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his breath and person as well as other indicators of being under the influence of alcohol. Johnson admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages prior to the accident as well as looking down at his cell phone prior to hitting the parked vehicles. Johnson was taken from the scene of the accident to a hospital due to potential injuries from the accident. DUI and related charges were later filed.
Coatesville
Drug arrest
On Monday, April 1, at 1:02 p.m., Coatesville Police took a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was described as silver Subaru. The financing company for the vehicle provided police with live tracking updates. At 2 p.m., police observed the stolen vehicle on Parkway Drive occupied. The driver was identified as Timothy Jackson of Parkway Drive in Coatesville. Jackson was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine. Jackson was taken into custody for receiving stolen property and drug charges. Jackson was transported back to the station where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Harassment
On April 1, officers were dispatched to the above residence for the report of a domestic dispute. They made contact with the victims, who told officers Zikaya Miles, 26, attacked them by striking and shoving them. One of the victims subsequently pepper-sprayed the Miles. Miles was charged with harassment.
Public drunkenness
On March 31, at 1:31 p.m., Coatesville Police responded to 657 East Lincoln Highway, Tasty Pizza, for a disturbance. Upon further investigation Carol A Davis, 46, of Coatesville, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and acting in a disorderly way. She was taken into custody for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. She was then transported to the station without further incident.
Public drunkenness
On March 30, at 2:29 p.m., Coatesville Police were dispatched to the 500 block East Lincoln Hwy for a disturbance. Contact was made with the parent of an 11-year-old. Police were advised that Kelsey Wilkinson, 27, of Coatesville placed his hands on their child. Wilkinson was also in public while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Wilkerson was taken into custody without incident and charged with summary violations.
Warrant arrest
On March 30 at 2:11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the unit block of South Chester Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, eventually identified as Daqwane Horne, 24, of Coatesville, had an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody and remanded to Chester County Prison.
Drug arrest, false ID
On March 28, at 6:53 p.m., Coatesville Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Chestnut Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival police made contact with a man and woman. The woman identified herself as Dana Grow of Coatesville. She eventually came clean and told officers her name was actually Nicole Grow and the reason she had lied was because she had a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody at that time. Grow admitted to having a crack pipe and two hypodermic needles in her possession. Grow was later found to also be in possession of a blue wax paper containing suspected heroin. Grow was transported to the police station where she housed for constable pick up.
Warrant arrest
On March 28, at 1:35 a.m.., officers were on patrol when a vehicle was observed making a left turn onto Strode Avenue from West Lincoln Highway from an improper lane. Upon stopping the vehicle, the passenger was identified as Sherri Keller, 53, of Coatesville, who was confirmed to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Keller was taken into custody and held for arraignment.
Drug arrest
On Wednesday March 27, at approximately 7:24 p.m., officers were at 626 Coates Street attempting to serve a warrant on Jason Suarez-Rentas, 39, of Coatesville, who was not home. After leaving, Suarez-Rentas was observed walking down the street and was immediately taken into custody on the warrant for his arrest. At a later time while in custody, suspected cocaine and heroin were found in his wallet. Suarez-Rentas was transported to Chester County Prison.