EAST MARLBOROUGH—Longwood Fire Company has presented its $1,000 Jim McGovern Scholarship award to Rachel Hyzny, who will attend Case Western Reserve University to study nursing.
Hyzny, who lives within eyesight of Longwood Fire Company, said she would love to receive EMS training.
Longwood gives the award to honor McGovern, a fallen firefighter and bright young man who represented dedication, friendship, community service and had an understanding of the math and sciences unlike most. With this scholarship, Longwood Fire Company remembers that Jim McGovern will forever be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Hyzny said she was encouraged by high school instructors to apply for the scholarship.
Hyzny loves anything that dealt with science and mathematics. Her favorite subjects were biology and chemistry.
To qualify for the scholarship a student must be a senior at Kennett High School in good standing. The student must have attended Kennett for at least two years and be a Pennsylvania resident. The winner must have at least a 3.0 grade average and has shown excellence in science or mathematics. An essay of no more than 700 words is required along with two letters of recommendation.