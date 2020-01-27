EAST MARLBOROUGH—Over 480 Girl Scouts attended the 11th Annual Brownie/Daisy Badge Bash and Junior Badge Bonanza event sponsored the local Brandywine Valley Girl Scout Service Unit.
Lori Sullivan has organized this event since its inception and still provides numerous workshops to K-5 girls that attract Girl Scouts from as far away as Allentown, Philadelphia and Delaware. Workshops were led by local Cadettes and Senior Girl Scouts providing ample leadership opportunities for Middle and High School Girls Scouts.
Topics included: Climate Change, Sign Language, Native Americans, Archeology, Nursing, Hometown Heros, Dog Sledding, Oceanography, Campfire Fun, Roots and Shoots, Women in Science, Lighthouses, Horse and Pony, Comics, Our Community and Passport to Health and Fitness. As with all Girl Scout Programs, a Community Service Project was part of the Event. Several carloads of donations were provided to two local organizations: Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter and LaMancha Animal Rescue.
Thanks to the generosity of the Willowdale Chapel, Girl Scouts were able to accommodate this well-attended event.