KENNETT SQUARE—Historic Kennett Square has announced the appointment of Bo Wright as its new executive director, effective Jan. 27, replacing Mary Hutchins.
Wright brings a wealth of experience and insight in the areas of town planning, place-making, communications, and economic development from his position as Development Director for Strong Towns, a national media and advocacy organization leading a movement of people who are working to make their communities strong and resilient.
“I look forward to bringing what I’ve learned to Historic Kennett Square,” Wright says. “I’m excited to strengthen and cultivate new community partnerships and initiatives as we work together to build on the programs Historic Kennett Square has already established. Our vision is to help make Kennett Square a more vital, inclusive, and resilient place for everyone who lives, works and visits here.”
“For over 20 years, HKS as an organization has been at the heart of the revitalization of Kennett Square,” says Historic Kennett Square Board President Tom Sausen. “Historic Kennett Square is known for its vibrant calendar of community programs, events, and organizational fundraisers, including the year-round Farmers Market, holiday programming, the Kennett Brewfest, and Third Thursday on State Street, a local favorite outdoor dining event.”
HKS has recently expanded its scope of work by leading new economic development initiatives, including working with Kennett Square Borough and Kennett Townshipto commission an economic development study in 2016 and hiring Nate Echeverria as Economic Development Director in 2017. “We’re excited to welcome Bo to the organization. He brings a wealth of experience around the topics of smart sustainable community development and can apply his knowledge of national best practice here in the Kennett community.”
“Our Search Committee interviewed many qualified candidates across the region and the nation, and we’re delighted to have found Bo,” Sausensays. “Bo brings experience, a fresh vision, and a unique and thoughtful perspective to this key position in our organization and in our community. He will lead the implementation of our new strategic plan, which focuses on supporting and strengthening the business environment as well as the diverse cultural and social vitality of our community. First up for Bo will be to spend time listening and getting to know people throughout the community and the region.”