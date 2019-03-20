KENNETT SQUARE—Helen Gentile, a personal trainer at the Kennett Area YMCA, has been selected Employee of the Month.
"Not only is she one of our most sought after Personal Trainers, she is also the one who books all of our personal training sessions in AN, giving us, and our members, proficient data records of their usage," said Doug Nakashima, executive director of the Kennett YMCA.
"As a personal trainer, Helen never missed a beat while she was rehabbing an injury on crutches.," Nakashima said. "Something her members valued and we saw as a testament to her integrity and belief in our mission and our members. Helen has been with our Y since 2010 and in that time has worked on the WC floor, Small Group Training, AN data entry, SNL, a Functional Movement Screen coach, currently performing this test on two board members, and a ‘LiveStrong at the Y’ Coach. I would say her impact can be easily seen as a ‘LiveStrong’ coach, helping our cancer survivors move forward with their fitness and finding a new sense of themselves. Helen always see the positive side and the best in everyone she meets and continues to give the best of herself to our team, our members, and our Y."